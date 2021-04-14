Premier Lacrosse to visit 11 venues from coast to coast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Premier Lacrosse League has announced the schedule for its third season and the tour-based model includes stops in 11 major markets from coast to coast. Opening weekend for the eight-team league begins June 4 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The season will include an All-Star weekend at Earthquakes Stadium in San Jose, California, in mid-July, and a three-weekend playoff staged in Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, and the championship on Sept. 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Other stops include Atlanta, Baltimore, Long Island, Minneapolis, Colorado Springs, and Albany, New York.