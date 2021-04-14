Preparing for Severe Weather Season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As Severe Weather Awareness Week continues, our meteorologists stress that one of the most important topics is to make sure you can receive weather alerts.

There are many different options, like weather radios, emergency texts and our favorite, the WXOW Weather App. It has great features like an active radar, constantly updated forecasts, built in weather alerts for your location and more.

While many are taking to the outdoors right now, having instant alerts can be a lifesaver. Also, having a shelter plan whether it's at home or work is incredibly important so you know how to act real time said Houston County Emergency Management Director Olivia Denney.

"This helps you to kind of have a muscle memory in preparedness before an actual event occurs. If a tornado warning occurs and you need to go to your safe location, if you've been practicing it even if you are a little nervous you still know what to do," said Denney.

She also recommends having a basic emergency kit ready in case disaster strikes.

"It's also great to have things like an emergency preparedness kit. That can include things like flashlights, batteries, maybe some non-perishable foods, some bottles of water, just little things to tide you over during a severe weather event. It's good to keep that kind of kit in an easy location to grab during severe weather," said Denney.

Remember, when you hear those alerts, a WATCH means conditions are favorable for that type of weather to develop. A WARNING means there an eminent or observed threat. With warnings, take action immediately!