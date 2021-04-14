Registration open for eighth annual Bluff Land Triathlon

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW)- Community members can now register for the eighth annual Bluff Land Triathlon, hosted by the Foundation for Rushford-Peterson Schools.

Scheduled to take place August 21, organizers say the event adds a twist to a traditional triathlon, as participants are not required to swim. Instead, attendees first run 3.1 miles, followed by a 15.5 mile bike ride, before finishing with a 2.1 mile hike.

According to the Bluff Land Tri committee chair Brenda Tesch, seasoned triathletes often enjoy the hike portion of the event, as it provides a unique challenge that is not found in many other races. The organization added that this year's triathlon will be professionally timed, allowing top placing finishers to receive medals.

With this being said, beginners are still commonly found at the event, as all participants earn participation awards. "They have set their goal to finish a triathlon and we are thrilled they choose our event as their first. Having a little hardware to show off afterward provides a nice touch," Tesch explained.

Additionally, Tesch said that many times families, friends, classmates, and coworkers participate in the event together. "A few years ago we created a relay category. It allows you to form a team of three and each person does one leg of the event," Tesch said.

All three legs of the event start and end at Creekside Park in Rushford, Minnesota, with the running and biking portions taking place on the paved Root River State Trail and Rush Creek Trail.

Tesch described these courses as being mostly flat with a few gentle rolling hills. The hiking portion of the event is set to take place on the side of Magelssen Bluff, which Tesch asserts is not for the faint of heart.

"When you’re at the base of the bluff, the hike can be intimidating, but your reward doesn’t get any more picturesque than seeing the panoramic view of the valley from the top of Magelssen Bluff," Tesch added.

All proceeds from the event will go towards funding scholarships for senior high school students. Last year, the Foundation awarded $8,250 in scholarships, as the triathlon was one of the few races that didn’t get canceled due to the pandemic in 2020.

Community members wishing to participate can register now on the Foundation for Rushford-Peterson Schools website, the cost is $50 for individuals and $75 per relay team. Additionally, students 18 years or younger can register at the price of $25 for individuals and $45 per relay team.

Pre-registration, which will secure a t-shirt and participation medal, is required to participate in the event. The committee stated it will run the event in accordance with federal, state, and CDC recommendations to ensure the safety of volunteers and participants.

The organization also plans to continue to follow practices to help mitigate COVID-19 at the event, such as no on-site registration and ensuring proper spacing for bikes and rolling start times.

Further information about the event can be found on the Foundation for Rushford-Peterson Schools website. Additional event updates can also be found on the Bluff Land Tri on Facebook.