Reynolds notes vaccine worries but urges people to get shots

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — With significant numbers of Iowans already showing a hesitancy to get a coronavirus vaccine, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expressing concern that the pause in use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine could solidify a resistance among some people. She said Wednesday that it’s important that people don’t jump to conclusions about vaccine safety. Federal agencies paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are investigating six cases of blood clots in women. Reynolds received the vaccine six weeks ago and had only minor side effects. Iowa has fully vaccinated 33.8% of its adult population over 18 but 20 counties this week refused vaccine allotments after failure to fill vaccine slots. The state is beginning informational campaigns to address vaccine hesitancy.