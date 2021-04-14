Skip to Content

Reynolds notes vaccine worries but urges people to get shots

2:23 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — With significant numbers of Iowans already showing a hesitancy to get a coronavirus vaccine, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expressing concern that the pause in use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine could solidify a resistance among some people. She said Wednesday that it’s important that people don’t jump to conclusions about vaccine safety. Federal agencies paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are investigating six cases of blood clots in women. Reynolds received the vaccine six weeks ago and had only minor side effects. Iowa has fully vaccinated 33.8% of its adult population over 18 but 20 counties this week refused vaccine allotments after failure to fill vaccine slots. The state is beginning informational campaigns to address vaccine hesitancy.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content