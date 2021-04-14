Slow improvement coming

Weather pattern keeps clouds around…

It’s been quite a reversal of weather fortune this week; lots of clouds and pretty chilly weather compared to normal. Today’s highs struggled into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Paired with northwesterly winds of 10 to 20 mph, it felt even several degrees colder.

Slow improvement…

Temperatures will rebound into the 50s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. A bit more sunshine should return to the region, but we will likely remain below normal.

Possible showers next week…

There will be a passing chance of showers early next week. For now we will keep the chances pretty low, but stay tuned. It appears that readings will slip again early in the week, too.

Severe Storm Spotter Training

Each year the La Crosse National Weather Service conducts severe storm spotter training sessions. This year, because of COVID, the sessions will be online.

The virtual sessions will cover the most significant forms we will see during the summer. You'll learn what to look for, and how to report them to the NWS. You don't have to be a trained spotter, and they are free and open to the general public. You will need to register beforehand with the La Crosse NWS.

The sessions are being held online at these times: April 1st at 1:00 PM; April 7th at 6:30 PM; April 15th at 10:00 AM; and April 20th at 6:30 PM.

Get more information at the NWS Skywarn Spotter Training site: https://www.weather.gov/arx/skywarn_schedule

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden