Texas GOP Rep. Kevin Brady says he won’t run again in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Congressman Kevin Brady of Texas says he’s not running for re-election in 2022. The announcement Wednesday makes him the most senior House Republican to announce his coming retirement from Congress. Brady was chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Committee in 2017 when Donald Trump signed a $1.5 billion tax overhaul in 2017. He acknowledged that him being term-limited out of that leadership role if the GOP regains control of the House in next year’s midterm elections had some bearing on his decision. He said Trump wasn’t a factor.