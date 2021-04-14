The impacts of child abuse on family, community

(WXOW) - Wednesday morning on Daybreak, Family & Children's Center's Development Director Jamie Korn discussed the impacts that child abuse can have not only on the child but the community as well.

April represents Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Children who are abused are an estimated 30% more likely to go on and abuse their child according to Korn. These children often suffer from problems with mental health, physical health, relationships, and a likelihood to develop drug or alcohol addiction.

Community impacts include a cost to taxpayers. According to Child Help, children who experience abuse and neglect are nine times more likely to become involved in criminal activity.

Child Abuse America reported child abuse and neglect costs taxpayers $220 million every day. They equate $80 billion a year on foster care, medical and mental health treatment, special education, crime, and chronic health problems.

For more information or assistance, visit https://www.fcconline.org/