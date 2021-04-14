Thrift store provides more than a poppin’ tags experience on Copeland Ave

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Rootin' Crown clothing and furniture thrift store helps the community by donating proceeds to local non-profits.

Owner Mary Jo Wilbur aims to build a community at her store.

"We're here to talk," She said. "We're not just another retail store that's in and out next. We take time for them you know? We'll help them with their purchases.”

She moved locations to a warehouse on Copeland Ave when the COVID-19 pandemic shut businesses down in March 2020.

"Scary," Wilbur recalled. "Like it is for any business. I think we need to take these times and turn our scaredness into strength really. If your heart and soul and your committed and dedicated to what you do. I think you can do anything you want to."

Wilbur's goal is to help her customers find clothing that is comfortable, affordably and stylish.

People can also pick a non-profit of their choice to donate a portion of the proceeds to.

Examples of non-profits include WAFER Food Pantry and Heart to Heart Pet Lifeline.

"Every dollar that we receive equals four meals that we're able to provide to people right here at home," WAFER Food Pantry executive director Erin Waldhart said. "So when people go and buy their cool find of a shirt or some home decoration they're also supporting our organization through those funds."

Community members can also volunteer to sort through donations through a non-profit that partners with The Rootin' Crown.

The store accepts donations Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.