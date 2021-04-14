UW Health and former Badger LB Chris Borland partner to tackle mental health

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) - Since his abrupt retirement from the NFL, Chris Borland has pursued a new career with ties to neuroscience and mental health. UW Health has partnered with Chris Borland to discuss the challenges students and families might be facing during this time of transitions.

There are natural reactions to moments of distress such as sadness, anxiety, and stress. When these reactions occur over a prolonged period of time, the partnership suggests reaching out for additional help because it may be beneficial.

Several signs of needed help include: difficulty sleeping, lack of eating, apathy towards activities previously enjoyed, and feelings of sadness for prolonged periods of time.

"The pandemic has forced us all to endure unprecedented disruptions to nearly every aspect of our lives, be it social, educational or professional, so it's not uncommon or unnatural for us to be experiencing some mental health challenges," said Chris Borland to UW Health.

Chris Borland and UW Health will have a discussion on UW Health's Facebook page on Wednesday, April 14th at 7 pm.