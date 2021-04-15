7 Hong Kong democracy leaders to be sentenced amid crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates face sentencing for organizing and participating in a march during massive anti-government protests in 2019 that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing. The group facing sentencing Friday includes 82-year-old veteran activist Martin Lee and pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai. They were found guilty earlier this month of organizing and participating in a massive protest in August 2019, where an estimated 1.7 million people marched in opposition to a bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial. They could receive punishment of up to five years in prison and are expected to submit pleas for leniency.