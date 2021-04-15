Alaska denied benefits to gay couples despite court rulings

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Court documents obtained by The Associated Press show that Alaska wrongly denied benefits to same-sex spouses for years by claiming their unions were not recognized even after courts struck down gay marriage bans. The agency that determines eligibility for a yearly oil wealth check paid to nearly all Alaska residents denied the payout for same-sex spouses or dependents of military members stationed in other states for five years after a federal court invalidated Alaska’s ban on same-sex marriage in 2014. One spouse sued, and the state settled the lawsuit Wednesday. In the settlement, the state acknowledged it wrongly denied the benefits and said it wouldn’t do it again.