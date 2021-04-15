Bill would give US vets of 1966 Spain bomb accident benefits

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — New legislation in Congress would provide disability benefits for U.S. veterans exposed to radiation while responding to a 1966 hydrogen bomb accident in Spain. Many veterans who responded to the accident in Palomares, Spain, and later became ill have been denied benefits by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut. Two U.S. planes collided and crashed near Palomares in 1966, killing seven crew members. Hydrogen bombs on one of the planes did not explode, but caused plutonium contamination. About 1,600 service members were sent to clean up the contamination.