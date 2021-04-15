Body of US Capitol Officer William Evans returns to hometown

ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — The body of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans has been returned to his home in Massachusetts for a funeral Mass and burial. The Mass Thursday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams and burial at Bellevue Cemetery is private, but residents can pay their respects by gathering on the streets for the funeral procession. The 41-year-old Evans was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate. He was raised in North Adams and Clarksburg. He served with the U.S. Capitol Police since 2003.