CBS names two executives to lead news, local stations

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS says it is combining its network news division and troubled group of local stations into a new unit, and has hired two new executives to run it. The network has hired a former ‘60 Minutes’ producer and current Hearst Newspapers executive, Neeraj Khemlani, and Wendy McMahon, former head of ABC-owned television stations, as co-presidents. Current CBS News President Susan Zirinsky told staff members this week she was leaving her job. CBS cut ties with two top executives at its 28-owned television stations earlier this month, after they’d been suspended following revelations they had fostered a hostile work environment for women and minorities.