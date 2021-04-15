China’s economic growth surged to 18.3% as activity revived

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth surged to 18.3% over a year ago in the first quarter of 2021 as factory and consumer activity recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. The figures were magnified by comparison with early 2020, when the economy suffered its deepest contraction in decades. The government noted growth compared with the final quarter of 2020, when a recovery was under way, was a more modest 0.6%. Business activity has mostly returned to normal since the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the coronavirus last March and began allowing factories and stores to reopen.