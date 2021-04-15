Equal pay bill nears approval in House, long odds in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are poised to pass legislation that they say would help close the gap between what men and women are paid in the workplace, though the measure faces little chance of overcoming Republican opposition in the Senate. The bill would make it easier to sue employers over pay discrimination, curb the ability of companies to retaliate and beef up enforcement of existing laws. It would also ban employers from prohibiting employees from discussing their salaries. Democrats say the bill is needed because white women make on average 82 cents to every dollar earned by white men. But Republicans counter it would largely be a boon for trial lawyers looking to sue.