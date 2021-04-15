EU Parliament committee backs Brexit trade deal
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union Parliament committees have overwhelmingly backed the new trade deal between the 27-nation bloc and former member Britain, pushing it onward to the full legislature for a final vote expected later this month. The EU and the United Kingdom clinched the deal on Christmas Eve last year but it still needed the consent of the EU parliament, leaving trade to proceed between the two on a provisional basis until the deal is finalized.