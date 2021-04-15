EXPLAINER: What are the Iran nuclear talks all about?

BERLIN (AP) — Negotiations aimed at bringing the United States back into the landmark nuclear deal with Iran are resuming. At issue is how to revive a 2015 accord between Iran and world powers that was intended to set limits on Tehran’s nuclear program in order to block it from building a nuclear weapon. The U.S. pulled out of that deal and Iran then steadily violated it. U.S. President Joe Biden now wants to rejoin the agreement, but says that Iran must reverse its violations. Iran says it is willing to return to full compliance with the deal, but that the U.S. would first have to drop all of the sanctions imposed in recent years.