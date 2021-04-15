GM expected to announce Tennessee battery plant on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — General Motors is expected to announce Friday that one of its joint ventures will build a second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The Detroit automaker has scheduled a news conference Friday morning in Nashville with CEO Mary Barra, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and senior leaders from LG Energy Solutions. The companies are expected to announce the venture between GM and LG Energy will build the plant at GM’s Spring Hill manufacturing complex. GM has designated Spring Hill as one of three U.S. factories that will build electric vehicles. The joint venture already is building a $2.3 billion, 2.5 million-square-foot battery factory in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland, that will employ about 1,100 people.