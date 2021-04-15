Governor Evers visits La Crosse to promote diversion programs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers visited La Crosse on Thursday to to promote an additional $15 million in state funding for Treatment Alternatives and Diversion (TAD) programming.

This program was established in 2005 as a way to provide treatment options and diversion programs to nonviolent offenders.

According to the Governor's office, TAD programming helps reduce recidivism by providing supportive resources and treatments for those previously incarcerated. The program is designed to accommodate specific needs, unlike the traditional criminal justice system.

"We need to find ways for those second chances," Governor Evers said. "There are those stories all over our correctional system. Hopefully we will get there we will continue to advocate for it and it's in our budget."

During the press conference, Evers was asked if these type of programs will help or hinder his efforts toward legalizing marijuana.

"I just think legalizing it and making sure that we are overseeing it, like we are alcohol, is a step in the right direction," Evers responded.

The TAD program currently funds a total of 57 treatment courts and 29 diversion programs in 53 counties and three tribal nations.

Evers was joined by La Crosse County Justice Support Services Manager Mandy Bisek, La Crosse County Diversion Coordinator Kim Joki, State Sen. Brad Pfaff, and State Rep. Jill Billings at the press conference.