Japan’s Suga heads to US for China-focused talks with Biden

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has left for Washington for talks with President Joe Biden meant to show the strength of their security alliance at a time when both nations are concerned with China’s growing economic and military clout. The talks Friday will be Biden’s first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since he took office, and they follow four years of uncertainty for the Japan-U.S. alliance under former President Donald Trump’s administration. Japan’s Foreign Ministry said Suga hopes to reaffirm the alliance’s “strong bond” and discuss a multinational effort to defend democratic values and counter China’s growing global influence and disputed territorial claims.