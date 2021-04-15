La Crosse YMCA distributed boxes of food to the community

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW - At the Dahl Family YMCA, there was a food box distribution event earlier this afternoon. The event was created through a partnership between the YMCA, Hunger Task Force, and Salvation Army.

The event occurred from 3:30 pm until 5:00 pm. There were roughly 100 boxes to be delivered. Each featured 30 pounds of food including: chicken, apples, celery, and other healthy items.

The YMCA will be hosting another event similar to this Thursday, April 22nd.