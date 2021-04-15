Logan, Central close out seasons at Sectionals

Eau Claire, Wis. (WXOW) The Logan and Central girls tennis teams put up some good battles at the WIAA Div. 1 Sectionals Thursday.

But neither team was able to advance a player to State.

Among the local matches, Logan's Jordi Pasch lost at number 2 singles in the semifinals as did teammate Sydney Roswell at number 3 singles.

At number 3 doubles, Central’s duo of Maddie Masewicz and Ella Lynse lost to Neenah.

Overall, Central took fourth as a team and Logan eighth.