Logan, Central close out seasons at Sectionals

8:46 pm

Eau Claire, Wis. (WXOW) The Logan and Central girls tennis teams put up some good battles at the WIAA Div. 1 Sectionals Thursday.

But neither team was able to advance a player to State.

Among the local matches, Logan's Jordi Pasch lost at number 2 singles in the semifinals as did teammate Sydney Roswell at number 3 singles.

At number 3 doubles, Central’s duo of Maddie Masewicz and Ella Lynse lost to Neenah.

Overall, Central took fourth as a team and Logan eighth.

Scott Emerich

Scott is WXOW’s Sports Director

