Making a quick break for near-average temperatures

Yesterday was the coldest day of the week with a high of 44 degrees and a low of 32 degrees. However, we’re looking up as temperatures will start to make a steady climb back to the 50s.

Early this morning temperatures are falling back into the 30s under calming winds. The slow-moving low pressure system is on its way out of the Midwest. The departure will dry out the region and calm winds settle in. As clouds break apart, temperatures will start the climb to the 50s this afternoon.

Skies will continue to kick out more clouds into Friday. Under passing clouds, temperatures will make the jump to the upper 50s. As a low pressure passes to the south on Saturday, there will be an increase in the cloud cover. This may knock temperatures down a little. However, Sunday will bring back areas of the sun and the more mild temperatures.

You will want to enjoy the quieter and milder weekend as a dominant cold front moves on Monday. The cold front will bring a light rain chance but most noticeably will be the cooler air. Highs will be back in the 40s to start next work week.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett