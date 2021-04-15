Marquette adds 2 transfers as part of roster overhaul

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette has added former George Mason guard Tyler Kolek and ex-Clemson forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper as the Golden Eagles reshape their roster under new coach Shaka Smart. School officials announced Thursday the additions of Kolek and Prosper as well as incoming freshmen Emarion Ellis, Keeyan Itejere and David Joplin. The three incoming freshmen had committed to play for Smart at Texas before following him to Marquette. Kolek was the 2020-21 Atlantic 10 freshman of the year.