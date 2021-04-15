Mexico orders 30 marines to stand trial in disappearances

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say a court has ordered 30 marines to stand trial in the cases of people who disappeared during anti-crime operations in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo in 2018. The Navy had said previously that warrants against the 30 charged them with “acting in violation of their duty.” The Navy turned them over to the federal Attorney General’s Office last week. Under Mexican law, military tribunals can hear only cases that involve violations of military code. Offenses against civilians must be tried in civilian courts.