Mobile vaccinations making way into community

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Very special deliveries made their way across La Crosse on Thursday morning. Gundersen Health Systems went mobile with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Members of the community eligible for the vaccine but homebound were the focus. Doctors met with home nurses to make sure all safety protocols were followed.

"We want recipients to really have all the safety that they can," said Dr. Paul Klas. "If we didn't offer this, many wouldn't even be able to get a vaccination and then they would be vulnerable."

The house call approach to vaccination also provided an opportunity for newer physicians to work directly with the community in a different setting.

"This experience is just helpful and very powerful," said Resident Doctor Kristin Heslep. "It's a further opportunity for me to reach outside of our clinic walls, partnering our community and Gundersen and trying to move forward to the goal that everyone is vaccinated."

Those receiving the shot received the Pfizer vaccine. follow up appointments for a second dose were set up to ensure full vaccination status. You can find out more about the community vaccination options and the latest updates by going to http://gundersenhealth.org/vaccine