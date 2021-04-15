N Koreans mark founder’s birthday amid economic difficulties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Mask-wearing North Koreans have marked the 109th birthday of the country’s founder with dances in a plaza or climbing a a Pyongyang hill. April 15, called “The Day of the Sun” in North Korea, is the most important public holiday. No major events like a military parade are expected this year as North Korea typically stages them for anniversaries that end in zero and five. Kim Il Sung, a former guerrilla fighter during the Japanese colonial period, founded North Korea in 1948 and still maintains a godlike status in the North. On Thursday, neatly dressed North Koreans visited Pyongyang’s Mansu Hill to lay flowers and bow below the leaders’ towering bronze statues.