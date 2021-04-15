New barracks building comes to Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. – New barracks and other buildings will soon come to Fort McCoy.

The new project welcomes a second $18.8 million 61,000 square-foot transient troop training barracks building to the fort.

As a way to commerorate this groundbreaking event Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie, Fort McCoy senior commander, and Col. Michael D. Poss, Fort McCoy garrison commander hosted a ceremony for the new barracks.

Thie second barracks, which should be completed in December, marks the second of eight new buildings that are planned to break ground at the fort. In total, four transient troop training barracks each being 61,000 square feet along with three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarter will complete the project.

The new barracks will also be a modern addition to the fort and provide a 4 story unit that is complete with laundry, rooms that are able to be reconfigured based on needs, and air conditioning throughout. this project will also provide large open bays that can be locked for male/female separation and/or unit integrity along with meeting rooms and activity rooms.

Colonel Michael Poss, the Garrison Commander with Fort McCoy commented on the importance of the new barracks to the U.S. Army's modernization efforts.

"This new barracks complex is part of the overall army modernization efforts and Fort McCoy has been around well over 100 years and it's constantly training soldiers. What this modernization provides is a quality of life. It's the first of 4 buildings, as you see here, and it allows us to bring in soldiers that we can train and train year round."

He also remarked on the various amounts benefits of the project.

"The military construction project of this barracks provides an economic impact as well as the quality of life for the training opportunities of our soldiers."