Patience: In a major home project, the joy is in the work

CASTELBUONO, Sicily (AP) — It’s easy to feel judged or rushed when you’re trying to do a major home project on your own. Cain Burdeau has wrestled with that feeling for four years as he has thought about how to turn an old barn into a family home. His hard-won advice? Be patient. Do it right. He’s just getting going on the actual work now. (It involves a lot of jackhammering.) Burdeau says he’s been tempted to hire builders to help but thinks the satisfaction of doing the work himself is worth it. He’s squeezing in work on his barn-to-kitchen project while working a full-time job. And he’s learning to accept that it’s going to take time.