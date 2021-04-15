Poland’s vaccines chief not ruffled by church objections

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top vaccination official says he doesn’t see any obstacle to the country’s inoculation program from the “moral” reservations expressed by the powerful Catholic Church about two vaccines. Poland’s Episcopate bioethical team on Wednesday said the use of the AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines raised “serious moral opposition.” It said that was because their technology is linked to lines of cells derived from aborted fetuses. On Thursday, Michal Dworczyk rejected the suggestion that the bishops’ move was a disappointment. Dworczyk is spearheading efforts to accelerate the immunization program and encourage Poles to get vaccinated. The conservative government usually relies on the Church to advocate its programs in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation.