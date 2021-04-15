Safety groups, unions urge US to fix recalled gov’t vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — More than a dozen consumer groups and three federal employee unions are asking the U.S. government to stop using vehicles in its fleet with unrepaired safety recalls. The group also says the General Services Administration is selling vehicles to the public without the repairs being made, including those with potentially dangerous Takata air bags and faulty General Motors ignition switches. The groups urged President Joe Biden in a letter to make all federal agencies get the vehicles fixed and to stop selling cars and trucks without repairs. The White House deferred comment to the GSA, the lead agency on the government vehicle fleet. Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from the GSA.