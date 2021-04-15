Son, father appear in court for hearing in 1996 killing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former California college student charged with murder in the 1996 disappearance of classmate Kristin Smart and the defendant’s father, who is accused of helping hide her body, made their first court appearance but did not enter pleas. Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder in the killing that allegedly happened as he tried to rape Smart in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo after a party. His father Ruben Flores is charged as an accessory after murder. Their arraignments and bail hearings were postponed until Monday.