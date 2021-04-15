Statewide alert issued for missing teen

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin authorities want everyone in the state to keep watch for a missing teen.

Dodgeville Police in Iowa County put out the alert for Emery Foust, 13. Foust was reported missing at 1:26 a.m. Thursday. Observation of the city surveillance cameras showed an individual matching Foust’s description wandering the street alone around 1:40 a.m.

Foust is 5’2” and 170 lbs wearing a blue jean jacket, a black shirt, black jeans and cowboy boots. Officials said there's added concern because of Foust's cognitive level and the length of time he's been missing.

Anyone with information should call Dodgeville Police at (608) 935-3314 or send an email to police@cityofdodgeville.com.