Temperatures will rise.

Dry and cool Thursday…

Cloudy conditions with occasional peeks of sunshine held sway for Thursday afternoon, and temperatures stayed below normal. Highs in the Coulee Region were in the 40s to lower 50s.

Improving readings through the weekend…

Temperatures will improve to near the seasonal averages through the weekend. That means readings closing in on 60 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will prevail through Sunday with no need to carry an umbrella.

Next week’s weather…

Highs will drop once more with a shift back into the 40s and lower 50s through Wednesday. Highs will then rise closer to normal for Thursday.

More rain possible…

A weak low pressure system will slightly elevate our rain chances for Monday, so fire danger will likely rise once more.

Severe Weather Awareness week continues…

We continue Severe Weather Awareness week today. Our topic for today is tornado safety. Check out our website and our evening newscasts for more safety information.

