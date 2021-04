Beaver Dam, Wis. (WXOW) The Royall girls volleyball team was making it's first-ever trip to the WIAA State Tournament but it ended quickly.

Brodhead eliminated the Panthers 3-1.

After winning an epic first set 33-31, Royall lost the next three 16-25, 20-25 and 18-25.

Marah Gruen led Royall 22 kills and Emma Gruen chipped in 18 kills.

Molly Crneckiy had 48 assists.

Royall ends their season at 19-3.