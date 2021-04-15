UK cronyism watchdog queries civil servant’s dual job

LONDON (AP) — The chairman of Britain’s cronyism watchdog says the public should be given a “full and frank” explanation as to how a senior civil servant held down a part-time job with a now-bankrupt financial firm that won lucrative government contracts. The revelations about the former government purchasing officer are the latest in a growing tide of links between Greensill Capital and former British Prime Minister David Cameron, other government ministers and civil servants. An influential committee of lawmakers has said it will start investigating the collapse of Greensill and related issues next week. Cameron worked as a part-time adviser to Greensill in 2018 and held shares in the company.