Venice Film gives lifetime achievement to Roberto Benigni

ROME (AP) — The Venice Film Festival is giving its lifetime achievement award this year to Oscar-winning director and actor Roberto Benigni. The Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement is to be awarded at the 78th edition of the world’s oldest film festival, scheduled for Sept. 1-11 on the Lido. Benigni wrote, directed and starred in “La Vita e Bella,” (“Life is Beautiful”), which won the Oscar for best foreign language film, best actor and best musical score in 1999.