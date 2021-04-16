2 documentaries up for Oscars tell stories of nonagenarians

The Oscar isn’t the only one celebrating its 93rd trip around the sun at the Academy Awards ceremony this year. The shorts category features two documentaries, “A Concerto is a Conversation” and “Colette,” about nonagenarians who have led extraordinary and extraordinarily different lives. One, Horace Bowers, is a 93-year-old Black man born in the Jim Crow South who went onto be a successful business owner in California and the grandfather of a prominent composer. The other, Colette Marin-Catherine, is a French woman who was part of the resistance during World War II. Neither dreamed that they would have any connection to the movies at all, let alone Hollywood’s greatest honor.