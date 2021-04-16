Ashley Furniture donates trees to Arcadia School District

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW)- Students in the Arcadia School District helped plant nearly 100 trees around the school, as the district partnered up with Ashley Furniture Industries for this year's Senior Class Community Service Day.

On April 15, 30 senior students participated in the annual service day by planting Ashley's donated trees, including 50 five-foot-tall White Pines trees, along Fairfield Drive. Students also spent the day learning how to properly plant and care for the trees to ensure long-term growth.

Arcadia Superintendent Lance Bagstad believes the project provides students with a great opportunity to give back to the community, as individuals can enjoy the trees for years to come.

"The trees donated as part of this project will not only beautify the school grounds but will be a lasting legacy and testament to the care and commitment that Ashley Furniture and Ron and Joyce Wanek have to the Arcadia community," said Bagstad.

In addition, Ashley stated the organization plans to donate and plant more trees around the City of Arcadia. According to Ashely, these particular efforts aim to honor Dr. Leon English, a dedicated community member who served the region throughout his lifetime.

Prior to this, Ashley has helped plant thousands of trees throughout local communities, totaling over $100,000 worth of trees in the City of Arcadia alone. Additionally, in an effort to encourage building a better environment, the organization donates over 6,000 trees to its employees each Arbor Day.

According to Ashley Furniture Industries Founder & Chairman Ron Wanek, the organization believes if they can enhance the habitat today, it helps ensures future generations can appreciate it tomorrow.

"I enjoy providing young people with the tools to build a better environment and to teach them about the importance of planting trees – they clean our air, protect our drinking water, create healthy communities, and feed the human soul," said Wanek.