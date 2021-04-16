Belarus parliament moves to pass law banning private lawyers

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The parliament of Belarus has given initial approval to a law that would ban private attorneys and reduce the defense options for people charged in connection with protests and political dissent. The measure that passed first reading on Friday was drafted by the administration of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Its eventual adoption appears certain because there are no opposition members of parliament. Under the proposed law, lawyers could work only as part of the system of state-created consulting offices that are under tight control of the Justice Ministry. More than 34,000 people were arrested during months of protests against Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term in August.