Biden speeds refugee admissions but doesn’t lift Trump cap

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an emergency determination that officials say will speed refugee admissions to the U.S., but he did not lift his predecessor’s historically low cap of 15,000 refugees for this year. Biden, instead, is adjusting the allocation limits set by former President Donald Trump, which officials say have been the driving factor in reducing refugee admissions this year. The new allocations provide more slots for refugees from Africa, the Middle East and Central America and lift Trump’s restrictions on resettlements from Somalia, Syria and Yemen. The White House said Friday it intends to use all 15,000 slots under the existing cap.