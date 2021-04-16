Biden’s appeals for action on guns, policing face reality

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling for action as the nation struggles with yet another mass shooting and faces a reckoning over the deaths of Black men at the hands of police. But going beyond exhortations to Congress is proving difficult. Three months into his presidency, Biden’s robust agenda is running up against the realities of his narrow Democratic majority on Capitol Hill and the Senate’s limited ability to tackle multiple pieces of large-scale legislation at once. Issues like gun control and police reform appear likely to take a back seat. But Biden on Friday insisted that wasn’t the case, saying that on the issue of gun control in particular, “I’ve never not prioritized this.”