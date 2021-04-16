Climbing bolts found on 1,000-year-old petroglyphs in Utah

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Federal public lands officials are investigating after climbing bolts damaged an ancient petroglyph site near Moab, Utah. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the line of bolts was inserted into the middle of a large rock-art image left by Indigenous people more than 1,000 years ago. Reports of the damage online sparked a storm of outrage and a Colorado climber took responsibility in an interview with the newspaper. The bolts have since been removed, but archaeologists say damage to the petroglyphs is forever. Reports of vandalism generally have been increasing over the last year.