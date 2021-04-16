CMN Hospitals help 450+ families during pandemic year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Change kids health, change the future -- that's the slogan for Chilren's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The local CMN Hospitals branch at Gundersen Health System recognized the impact donors and partners made at a virtual event Friday.

With the continued generosity despite limited in-person events, 466 families received help through patient grants and more than 4,000 meal trays were given to families in the hospital. Organizers said these numbers don't even take into account the local families helped through other resources.

All of the efforts received support from more than $864,000 contributed this past year.

For those looking to contribute going forward, CMN Hospitals will host an online auction starting April 30 culminating with a virtual cocktail night on May 14.

"We're asking people to dress up in cocktail attire, which we would normally do at our gala because we figure everybody's been working from home so much and let's get dressed up and have some fun and enjoy some company online and raise some funds for kids," said CMNH program coordinator, Rena Cash.

Registration is required. Find how to do so and the auction items available by clicking here.