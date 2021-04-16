Comfortable spring weekend

Morning clear skies are allowing temperatures to return to the 30s. Yet, the clearing that occurred overnight should allow for sunshine today. Sunshine and calm winds will bring highs back to near average.

The average high temperature jumps to 60 degrees and the forecast could reach that sweet spot today. Reaching average all weekend will be possible but will be dependent on sunshine. A low pressure system will pass to the south which will be close enough to keep passing clouds, especially on Saturday.

Enjoy the quiet and comfortable weekend as changes arrive Monday. A cold front will drop into the Midwest Monday morning. This will bring light showers with a potential mix, will depend on temperatures. Then the cold air will quickly follow with highs knocked back into the 40s to start the week.

Temperatures will make improvements, similar to this week. The sunshine will help make the climb back to the 60s by late week.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett