EU-UK talks over Brexit fail to reach breakthrough

BRUSSELS (AP) — Top European Union and British officials failed to get a breakthrough at talks on Northern Ireland trade rules and said Friday that contact would continue over the coming weeks. The dinner meeting late Thursday between European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and U.K. Brexit minister David Frost took place a month after the EU started legal action against its former member country, arguing that it had not respected the conditions of their Brexit agreement and violated international law. A British statement said that “a number of difficult issues remained and it was important to continue to discuss them.”