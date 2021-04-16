Facebook panel’s Trump ruling delayed as comments flood in

LONDON (AP) — Facebook’s quasi-independent Oversight Board says it will take longer than expected to decide on whether or not the suspension of former president Donald Trump should be upheld because it needs more time to go through the deluge of public comments. The social media giant had asked the board to make a final ruling on whether it was justified in indefinitely suspending Trump from its platforms after he incited supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in January. The panel’s initial 90-day deadline to come up with a decision was days away. However, it said Friday that it extended the timeline for the case after receiving more than 9,000 public comments.