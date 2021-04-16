Federal officials reverse limits on fetal tissue research

Federal officials have reversed Trump administration restrictions on using human fetal tissue for medical research. The move clears the way for scientists to seek government money for work that in the past has led to treatments for a variety of diseases, including COVID-19. The changes announced Friday allow government scientists to resume research that uses tissue from elective abortions. Scientists at universities also can now apply for federal grants without getting approval from a special ethics panel for any such work. The changes overturn rules imposed in June 2019.