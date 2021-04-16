Flags, people line funeral route for slain Iowa trooper

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across Iowa and other states filed past the flag-draped casket of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, who was shot and killed last week while trying to arrest a man barricaded inside his home. Friday’s funeral, which was open to the public, was held in the high school gymnasium in Smith’s hometown of Independence. Smith, a 27-year-veteran of the patrol, was shot and killed April 9 during a standoff in Grundy Center with 41-year-old Michael Thomas Lang. Lang, who also was shot and critically wounded, is charged with first-degree murder.